McDonald, Edward James Jr. CLIFTON PARK Edward James McDonald Jr., of Clifton Park, N.Y., peacefully passed to be with his Lord on October 6, 2020, at home surrounded by family and loved ones. He was the beloved husband of Karen (Farrell) McDonald for 30 years. Ed was the proud father of two children, Teri (McDonald) Manning and her husband Ed of Hudson Mass., and Jay McDonald and his wife Mary of Marstons Mills, Mass. He was also the loving husband for 27 years to the late Carol (Johnson) McDonald who passed away in 1986. Ed was a cherished grandfather to Mitch Manning, Cari Manning and Hayley McDonald where he was fondly referred to as Papa. Ed is also survived by a loving brother-in-law, Patrick Farrell; two step grandchildren, Gareth and Ashley Roberts; loving brothers, Kenneth McDonald (Karen), Jack McDonald (Donna); sister-in-law Jane; along with several nieces and nephews including Linda, Pam, Susan, Karen, Frank, Michael, Laura, David, Brian and all of their spouses and children. Ed was the son of the late Kathleen Elizabeth (Breen) McDonald and Edward James McDonald Sr. and the brother to late Jean Ryan Waldron (Mike) and Frank McDonald (Jane). Ed started his youth in Somerville, Mass. during tough times, but coming from a family with a strong work ethic and perseverance, the family moved to Newton, Mass. Ed was able to shine, becoming an all-star athlete in baseball and football at Newton High School. Smaller than some, his speed, agility and ability to take a hit made him a fearless competitor. With leather helmets, the norm back in the day, he lost 17 teeth in one football game as the star running back; it was the first game his parents watched in person. Ed never complained to anyone about this poor sportsmanship hit or anything else, he always just moved forward. Ed used the determination and tenacity he learned in sports to pursue his true goal and passion, a college education. He was the first McDonald of his generation to attend a four year college, graduating with a degree in business administration from Boston College in 1957. To pay for his first year of college, the family pulled together, with he and his brothers cleaning up yards after damage inflicted by Hurricane Carol. Ed also worked for his father as a master plasterer at Star Market in Chestnut Hill, and in the evenings for the U.S. Post Office. Ed was such a hard worker, upon graduation, Star Market asked him to manage the Chestnut Hill Store he worked at, but true to form, Ed had other plans and enlisted into the United States Marine Corps. He fulfilled his call to duty with distinction. From the minimum stories he shared, he was a true leader of his regiment, taking many of the younger soldier's under his care. During his tour of duty, he earned a number of medals and awards. Upon return to civilian life, Ed married his first wife, Carol Johnson, and started his sales career at Ballantine and Sons Brewing Company in Hartford, Conn. He quickly moved up the corporate ladder, moving on to Lake Placid, N.Y., Buffalo, N.Y., New York City, Syracuse, N.Y., Smithtown, N.Y., finally ending up in Albany, N.Y. He was a top salesman, and a skilled manager. Ed then built on that success and purchased the Ballantine Beer branch in Albany and started E & D Beverages. Under Ed's leadership, E & D Beverages went from a one brand distributer with a few trucks, to a multi brand distributorship with a fleet of trucks. Ed's personality made him his own best salesman, whether with a quick witted one liner or his generosity, Ed won over the hearts of many. He always looked for the good in someone, he was first to help someone in need, whether they knew it or most likely, not. In retirement, Ed moved his attention to his many hobbies, hunting, fishing, and collecting military memorable. He fulfilled his dream to build a log cabin in Adirondacks, which he did in his true form, to perfection and abundance providing many years of enjoyment for him, family and friends. At this time he was very fortunate to find a life partner with his new wife, Karen (Farrell) McDonald. Together they pursued his many interests with a special emphasis on entertaining. Not a family member or friend can ever say Ed's parties were not the best, whether lobster bakes on the shore at his house near Cape Cod, Mass. or venison dinners at the cabin, or just a Friday night dinner at home. His meals and preparation were always done to perfection and provided inspiration and laughter for all in attendance. Ed had the touch of love in all he did, his kindness, his sense of humor, his smile, his upbeat phone conversations shall be missed by all that knew him, and all that are related to him. The McDonald family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the following people who treated Ed with the utmost professionalism, sensitivity and compassion through this journey of many years. We are deeply grateful: Dr. Richard Lavigne and nurse Colleen, Dr. Manish Mehta, Dr. Todd Doyle, Dr. David Shaffer, Dr. Danial Finn, Dr. Igal Zuravicky, Dr. Douglas Hargrave, Dr. Lawrence Perlmutter, Saratoga Hospice, their staff and healthcare aids, and all the other special people who came into our lives to help care for Ed. Family and friends are invited to gather for visiting hours on Friday, October 16 from 4-7 p.m. at Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Louden Road, Latham, and a funeral Mass will be held October 17 at 10 a,m,, St. Edwards Church, 569 Clifton Park Center Road, Clifton Park. Burial with Marine Corps military honors will follow in Jonesville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ed's Memory may be made to Stephen Stiller Tunnels to Tower Foundation, Care of Edward J. McDonald, 2361 Hylan Blvd. Staten Island, NY 10306, or better yet, call in Ed's honor (718) 987-1931 to support Mortgage Free Homes for Gold Star Family's. For directions, information or to light a memory candle for the family please visit dufresneandcavanaugh.com
.