Fiebke, Reverend Edward John BALLSTON LAKE Reverend Edward John Fiebke, "God's Precious Gift", died peacefully at home on March 19, 2019. He was born on September 5, 1933 in Antigo, Wis. the son of Nicholas and Elida (Kreie) Fiebke. At the age of two, his family moved to East Greenbush, N.Y. Ed graduated from Columbia High School in 1951 and SUNY Albany in 1955. In 1959, Father Ed graduated from New York General Theological Seminary. His first assignment was Curate of St. John's Episcopal Church, Ogdensburg, N.Y. He was ordained an Episcopal Priest in 1959 where he served until 1961. He then went to St. Marks in Malone from 1961-1967. Father Ed was at St. Paul's Kinderhook, N.Y. where he served on many committees throughout the Diocese until his retirement on January 1, 1996. He loved his ministry and was truly a people's priest. In April, Father Ed moved to his home in Bradenton, Fla. where he began volunteering at Christ Episcopal Church and later St. Mary Magdalene in Lakewood Ranch doing what he really loved- Pastoral Care. His health began to deteriorate and on August 22, 2016, he and Linda moved back up north to be closer to family. Father Edward John is survived by his "Dearly Beloved" wife, Linda Dubay-Fiebke; his children Edward (Ted) and wife Amy, Stella (Stacy) and her husband Fred Baysinger and four granddaughters, Sonja, Sarah, Emily and Natalie, and two great-grandchildren, Lily and Lenox. He is also survived by stepsons, Joseph and David (Heidi) Atchinson; stepgrandsons, Jasper and Simon; stepsons Michael (Catherine), Scott Morehouse; stepdaughter Melissa (Michael) Schoonmaker; and stepgrandchildren Marissa (Jason), Eric, Everest, McKinley, Paxton; and step great-grandchildren, Aiden and Lilianna. His siblings include Paul (Jeanette), Kenneth (Margaret) and Robert (Shirley); and several nieces; nephews; and great nieces; and nephews. He is predeceased by his sister Janet VanBeusichem. Father Edward will be remembered for his gentleness and kindness, his terrific sense of humor, and his smile. Well Done Good and Faithful Servant. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Monday, March 25 at 11 a.m. at St. Luke's On the Hill, 40 McBride Road Mechanicville, NY 12218 with Bishop Love presiding. Interment will be held in the Spring at St. Theresa's Cemetery in Newcomb, N.Y. Contributions in Father Ed's memory may be made to St. Luke's Episcopal Church, Christ the King Spiritual Life Center, or The . Arrangements are entrusted to Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Father Ed's Book of Memories at TownleyWheelerFH.com Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary