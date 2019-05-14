Hendricks, Edward John CATSKILL Edward John Hendricks, 56, a longtime Catskill resident, died February 3, 2019. Brother of Arlene Hendricks of Lakeland, Fla. and the late James J. Hendricks; uncle of Jennifer Thomas of Oak Island, N.C., Tanya Theaker of Caledonia, Mich. and Amanda Kazda of Post Falls, Idaho. Also left to mourn are his two guardians Katie Rooney and Georgia Wells. Further obituary information will be announced. Calling hours will be held on Friday from 2 - 4 p.m. and 6 - 8 p.m. at Millspaugh Camerato Funeral Home, 139 Jefferson Hgts., Catskill. A celebration of life will be led by Sister Sue Zemgulis, O.P. on Saturday at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Town of Catskill Cemetery. Messages of condolence may be sent to MillspaughCamerato.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 14, 2019