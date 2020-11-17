Delehanty, Edward Joseph III LATHAM Edward Joseph Delehanty III, 88 of Latham, beloved husband of the late Gail E. Nelson Delehanty, entered into eternal life on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Born in Albany, on September 5, 1932, he was the son of the late Edward Joseph II and Katherine (DeJordy) Delehanty. He served in the United States Army from 1956 to 1958. Ed graduated from Vincentian Academy in 1950. He then went on to attend Champlain College from 1950-1953 and then Syracuse University from 1953-1955 where he received his bachelor's degree. He worked in construction equipment sales, then became a real estate agent and continued in that until retiring from Prudential Manor Homes. Ed was a member of the S. W. Pitts Hose Company and a member of the Latham Fire Department's "Old Timers Club" with 48 years of service. He was an E.M.T. within the first class offered in the Town of Colonie. He was also a member of the National Ski Patrol Team, and SPEBSQSA barber shop singing and the Uncle Sam Chorus. He was a communicant of Our Lady of The Assumption Church in Latham. Survivors include his loving children, Colleen E. (Kelly) Stone, and John N. Delehanty; his adoring grandchildren, Lee Stone and Ely Stone; and his brother Steve (Connie) Delehanty. He is also survived by several brother and sisters-in-law, as well as several nieces and nephews and his feline companion, Greta. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of The Assumption Church, 498 Watervliet Shaker Rd., Latham on Friday, November 20, at 10 a.m. by Reverend Geoffrey Burke. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Road, Latham on Thursday, November 19, from 4 to 7 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, mask must be worn in the funeral home at all times and social distancing guidelines will be adhered to. Due to limitations at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, mass will be limited to 50 people. Interment with full military honors will take place in the Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please make donations to Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 498 Watervliet Shaker Rd., Latham, NY, 12110 or to the Community Hospice, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. For directions, information or to light a memory candle for the family please visit dufresneandcavanaugh.com
.