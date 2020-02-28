|
Jubrey, Edward RENSSELAER Edward Jubrey, age 67 of Rensselaer, died peacefully at home with his family on February 26, 2020. Born in Albany, he was the son of Kathleen Frasier and the late Edward W. Jubrey. Ed was a proud Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He was privileged and honored to serve his country. In Eddies own words: "I was fortunate of being able to write my own obituary before my death. Six months ago, I was diagnosed as having stage four cancer and was given only two months to live. You know anticipation of death is worse than death itself. I was a work mule my entire life and finally I was able to retire and live the American dream. Unfortunately, I wasn't able to enjoy it for as long as I wanted to. It is what it is. I went to the promised land surrounded by my loved ones. I was 67 years young at the time of my death and a lifelong resident of upstate New York. I was a son, brother, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. My parents were Edward William Jubrey (deceased) and Kathleen Frasier of Delmar. I would like to give special recognition to Anne M. Jubrey Hacker for her unconditional love and devotion to myself and my brothers and sisters. I have two sons, Edward (Nick) Anthony Jubrey and the late Agustino V. (A.J.) Jubrey. My brothers are Brian Joseph Jubrey (Anne), Michael John Jubrey (Barbara), Frank Scott Jubrey (Tracey) and John Thomas Jubrey (April). My sisters are, Kim Sheldon (Jim), Leslie Ann Frasier, Karen Ann Jubrey, Karla Marie Jubrey-Roll (Marty) and the late Kathleen Mary Jubrey. I have too many nieces, nephews and cousins to list. My greatest joy in life were my two boys and grandchildren. I would like to give special thanks to my family members who took special care of me during my illness: my sisters, Karla and Kim and brothers, Brian, Frank and Mike and dear friend Dottie White. In addition, I want to thank the staff at NYOH, nurse Ed Eason and a very special thanks to Randi Daniel's, FNP-PC for always being there when I needed her most. I would like to give special recognition to the following people in my life: Joe Micheli and Marie Micheli Palmer. They were more than my employer, they were my family who treated all of their employees as such. The Micheli family runs a first class construction operation, second to none. Having worked for them since 1990, I cannot thank them enough for everything that they have done for me throughout the years. Kevin Furlong who is Joe Micheli's son-in-law, told his wife Tammy how ill I was and she made homemade soup that Kevin brought into work the next day. This act of kindness is what I am talking about the Micheli family is all about. That meant so much to me. I loved my job and most of the folks that worked there, even though I had to get a little rough with some of the employees at times. Chief 10 men (cousin Emil), Steve Marini, Mike Kennah, Jim O'Conner, Pat Moore, Joe Hickey, Charlie Leto, Dave Hoffman, Nette Hoffman, Lillian Laffleur, Kyle Groff, Chris Welch, Mr. John Landy Jr., Dave Riberdy, J&J's Cycle-Jeanne and Buzzy, Doug Terry (HAMC), Donny Lashway, (HAMC), Bob Sicley, Tommy Corellis (T.C.) and his wife Peggy. Last but not least my brother-in-law Marty Roll for always being there when I needed him. I have too many lifelong and dear friends to list. I also recognize and thank all my friends from the Hells Angel's MC to the Hobo's. If you didn't see your name mentioned above, it's not intentional and it dosen't mean that I didn't care about you." Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral on Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc., 165 Columbia Tpke, Rensselaer. Friends and family are invited to his calling hours on Monday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery Colonie. Eddie has requested that those who wish make memorial contributions in his name to , 2 Pine West Plaza, #202, Albany, NY, 12205.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 28, 2020