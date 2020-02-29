Albany Times Union Obituaries
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 449-7047
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Edward Jubrey Obituary
Jubrey, Edward RENSSELAER On Wednesday, February 26, 2020, Eddie Jubrey of Rensselaer passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family after a brief illness. He was the son of Kathleen Frasier and the late Edward Jubrey Sr.; father of Edward "Nick" Jubrey and the late Agostino "AJ" Jubrey; and brother of Michael Jubrey, Brian Jubrey, Kim Sheldon, Leslie Frasier, Stephen Jubrey, Frank Jubrey, Karen Jubrey, Karla Roll, John Jubrey, Krystal Jubrey, Kandie Jubrey-Antonetti, Mark Jubrey and the late Kathleen Jubrey. Eddie was the life of the party and the star of the show wherever he went. His laughter was contagious. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. Ephesians 4:31-32. Service information is available at www.wjrockefeller.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 29, 2020
