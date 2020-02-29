|
Jubrey, Edward RENSSELAER On Wednesday, February 26, 2020, Eddie Jubrey of Rensselaer passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family after a brief illness. He was the son of Kathleen Frasier and the late Edward Jubrey Sr.; father of Edward "Nick" Jubrey and the late Agostino "AJ" Jubrey; and brother of Michael Jubrey, Brian Jubrey, Kim Sheldon, Leslie Frasier, Stephen Jubrey, Frank Jubrey, Karen Jubrey, Karla Roll, John Jubrey, Krystal Jubrey, Kandie Jubrey-Antonetti, Mark Jubrey and the late Kathleen Jubrey. Eddie was the life of the party and the star of the show wherever he went. His laughter was contagious. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. Ephesians 4:31-32. Service information is available at www.wjrockefeller.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 29, 2020