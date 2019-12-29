Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward L. Decker. View Sign Service Information Cannon Funeral Home 2020 Central Ave. Albany , NY 12205 (518)-869-1005 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Pius X Church Loudonville , NY View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Pius X Church Loudonville , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Decker, Edward L. LOUDONVILLE Edward L. Decker, 70 of Loudonville, died peacefully at St. Peter's Hospital December 24, 2019, with loving family members at his side. Edward was predeceased by his mother, Evelyn M. Decker, of Loudonville. Edward was born on December 30, 1948, in Troy and lived in Albany and Loudonville. He graduated from Colonie Central High School in 1967. At the time of his death, Edward was employed by the New York State Insurance Fund where he was appreciated for his strong work ethic and his pleasant relationship with co-workers. His hobbies included gardening, bowling, and activities with his friends. Edward was a faithful member of St. Pius X parish where he served as a greeter and assisted with the children's Bible program. Edward valued highly his membership in the Latham Colonie Knights of Columbus Council 3394. He served as an officer for several years in the role of outside guard, and enjoyed participation in many of Knights' service activities. He also loved attending retreat at the Dominican Retreat and Conference Center, and the quiet Taize prayer services there. Edward is survived by his cousins, Marylyn deGonzague, Louis and Jill deGonzague, Bernadette deGonzague, and Ben and Kay deGonzague. The family wishes to thank Dr. John Rosenberger for the kind and considerate care he provided over the last several years. Special thanks go to Jeanne Kehoe and Marian Acker who faithfully drove Edward to Mass weekly for man years, allowing him to participate in this most treasured activity. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family at St. Pius X Church, Loudonville on Friday, January 3, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. by Reverend James Walsh. Interment will follow in Our Lady Help of Christians Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Edward's name to the Dominican Retreat and Conference Center, 1945 Union Street, Niskayuna, NY, 12309. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to order flowers, visit







