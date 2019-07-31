Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cannon Funeral Home 2020 Central Ave. Albany , NY 12205 (518)-869-1005 Service 3:30 PM Cannon Funeral Home 2020 Central Ave. Colonie , NY View Map Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Cannon Funeral Home 2020 Central Ave. Colonie , NY View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Christ the King Church 20 Sumter Ave. Guilderland , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Donohue, Edward L. GUILDERLAND It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Edward L. Donohue from his Earthly home on July 29, 2019. He is reunited with his parents, Grace T. Romeo Donohue and Joseph F. Donohue Sr.; and his favorite four-legged friend, Rielly. He will finally meet his older sister, Grace Anne, who died as an infant and Ed believed was his guardian angel throughout his life. Ed was born in Troy and graduated from Sacred Heart School, Troy High School, Hudson Valley Community College, and magna cum laude from SUNY College of Technology in Utica. He was fortunate to find a career he was passionate about and was a friend and mentor to many. He was director of mobile, cloud, and web development for N.Y.S. I.T.S. Enterprise Solutions and former director of information systems at Health Research, Inc. He also worked for several computer consulting firms over the years, including G.E. Consulting, CGI Consulting, and Troy Web Consulting. Eddie was a drummer since the age of five, playing in the Joe Donohue Quartet, a few local bands, and, most recently, at Mass in Christ the King Church. Ed appreciated all types of music and was the number one fan of Tower of Power. We hope that friends and family will cherish their memories of concerts and travels with him. He was fascinated by the sciences and how things worked, especially astronomy, aviation, and technology. He amazed us with his knowledge of the universe. He will be remembered for his quick wit and great sense of humor. Ed married Joyce Warzala 10 years after they met and were to celebrate their 35th anniversary in two weeks. He was the proud and loving father of their daughter, Shannon Donohue; son, Ryan Donohue; and daughter-in-law, Jessica Bonds Donohue. He leaves behind his siblings, Joseph Jr. (Constance) Donohue, John (Nancy) Donohue, and Donna Engelke. He was brother-in-law to Mary Ann Darwak, Gloria and Donald Bonesteel, Edward Warzala, and Alta (the late Alfred "Waz") Warzala. He is also survived by his uncle Jerry (Shirley) Romeo; goddaughter, Domenica Hotte, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Ed's family on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. The parish family of Christ the King Church will gather for a service of prayer and remembrance at 3:30 p.m. All are invited. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 10 a.m. in Christ the King Church, 20 Sumter Ave., Guilderland. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. The family suggests contributions to , (







