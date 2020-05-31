Zimmerman, Edward L. COLONIE Edward L. Zimmerman, 99 years young, passed away on May 26, 2020, at home in Colonie with his family. Ed was born in Albany and resided in the Village of Colonie for the last 62 years. He spent 73 years with his beloved wife, Dorothy "Dottie" Zimmerman, tucking her into bed every night saying, "love you bunches." Ed was a humble, hardworking family man who loved dancing, baseball, and a cold beer. Ed was a baseball pitcher in high school and was so good that he was asked to pitch practice games for the policemen's and firemen's leagues. He joined the Army in 1943 on his third enlistment attempt. He became a certified technician and was sent to Japan where he worked in General Douglas MacArthur's office. When he returned home after being discharged, he worked at Heusted's Drug Store and played ball in the Twilight League at Bleecker Stadium. It was during this time that he met Dottie and taught her all about the game. Ed's family found an old newspaper clipping referring to Ed as the "Sabourin ace right-hander." Ed worked for Schaefer Brewery, H.J. Heinz and John J. Oliver Beer Distributor. In the late '50s, the head brewmaster at Hedrick Brewing Co. gave him a cleaning machine so that he could clean and service draught beer systems. He then had his own beer system cleaning service where he serviced 172 different bars in Albany for over 55 years. Ed is survived by his children, Kathy Bulka and her husband David of West Caldwell, N.J., Mary Zimmerman of Guilderland, Peggy Chesebrough and her husband Ed of Delanson, son-in-law Gennaro Pacini of Las Vegas, Joanne Miller and her husband John of Ballston Spa, and David Zimmerman and his wife Suzanne of Glenmont. Ed also has 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Ed was predeceased by his daughter Janet Pacini; brother Charles Zimmerman; and sister Dorothy Zimmerman. A private memorial service will be held on Monday, June 1, at 1 p.m. in Memory Gardens. A reception will follow at the Zimmerman home from 3-5 p.m. Memorial contributions may be sent to The Community Hospice at communityhospice.org or 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. To view Ed's tribute video or to leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 31, 2020.