Carhart, Edward Lee GLENVILLE On March 27, 2020, our dear son, husband and brother Lee, of Glenville, passed away after fighting a battle with metastatic cancer and mental illness. Lee was born in Voorheesville on April 18, 1958, and attended Voorheesville Elementary and Clayton A. Bouton Junior Senior High School graduating in 1975. Growing up, he was an avid skier and loved working on our neighbor's dump trucks and equipment which he was very talented at. After high school he proudly served four years in the U.S. Marines where he traveled all over the world. Upon his honorable discharge, he went to work for several large companies driving tractor trailers and operating different sized construction cranes. He leaves behind his wife, Kati; mother Beverley Carhart; sister April Carhart and husband Wendell "Ben" Nickerson; brother Kenneth Carhart and wife Cathy, brother Mark and partner Nancy, and brother Lance and wife Epi. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and cousins; and aunt Ruth. He was predeceased by our father, Kenneth Carhart Sr. and many beloved aunts, uncles and grandparents. A private graveside service will be held in the fall. Oshee was Lee's longtime beloved canine companion so please donate to your local shelter or ASPCA in Memory of Lee and Oshee. Now dear Lee, you can rest in peace. Online condolences at











