Lyons, Edward RAVENA Edward Lyons, 56, passed away peacefully at home on November 24, 2020. He was the son of Joanne Lowe and the late Thomas W. Lyons. Ed attended Warren, Washington and Albany Counties ARC Day Habilitation Program in Slingerlands for many years while residing in Ravena. Ed was blind and liked to be in his own secure and comfortable space, however he made connections with many over the years. Ed enjoyed activities such as listening to music or the T.V., sitting on the back deck, going for a walk or ride, playing with his electronic keyboard, going out to eat, speaking his thoughts out loud, and he surely liked when the staff would talk and joke around with him. He had an infectious smile and laugh. Ed also had a determined nature and he creatively made his desires known to others. Survivors include his mother, Joanne Lowe; sister, Sharon (Daniel) Carson; niece, Stephanie Zimmer; nephew, Daniel Carson Jr.; several aunts and uncles; and the devoted staff and caregivers that cared for him over the years. He will be missed and remembered by all who knew him. His mother expressed that now he can rest peacefully and celebrate with the angels, and that he fought a good fight like a warrior and now he is released from the battlefield with no more pain or suffering. Lastly, she also expressed immense gratitude for all the caring people that ever worked with Ed over the years. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private service will be held at the funeral home. Friends are invited to attend a graveside service at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, December 2, in the Holy Spirit Lutheran Cemetery, Feura Bush Road, Glenmont. Masks will be required and social distancing will be observed.