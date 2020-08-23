Graffeo, Edward M. GUILDERLAND Edward M. Graffeo passed away on August 19, 2020, at the age of 96. He was a devoted husband for 62 years to his beloved wife, Agnes, who predeceased him. Together they had four children: Victoria Graffeo, Andrea Graffeo, Christina Hippchen (Thomas), and Paul Graffeo (Jennifer), all of Guilderland. Edward was a wonderful and supportive father and he truly enjoyed the time he spent with his adored granddaughters: Ashley Cahill (Charles), Sarah Degnan, Theresa Graffeo, Rachael Degnan, and Laura Graffeo. As the loving patriarch of the family, he will be deeply missed by his family. Edward grew up in Brooklyn and Elmont, N.Y., the son of Sicilian immigrants, Paul Graffeo and Vittoria Buscemi Graffeo. His two sisters, Santa Graffeo and Josephine Graffeo, predeceased him. Immediately after completing high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in World War II as a corporal in the 731st Field Artillery Battalion, Battery B. Having been trained as a surveyor, he was assigned as a forward observer and was sent behind enemy lines to radio command the location of German tanks so the battalion's Long Tom guns could be accurately aimed for battle. All his life he took great pride in his Army service, having courageously fought on Omaha Beach on D-Day, in the Battle of Normandy and the Battle of the Bulge, and on the front lines in France, Belgium and Germany, enduring many hardships. One freezing winter evening in Germany, he vowed that if he survived the war, he would never complain about the weather and he kept that promise. He was a member of the Capital District Battle of the Bulge organization, the American Legion, and the Boyd Hilton VFW Post 7062 in Altamont, where he received the Loyalty Day Award for dedicated service supporting veterans. He was a recipient of a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Capital District Senior Issues Forum for his volunteer work at the Veterans Administration hospital, his many lecturers about World War II in schools, and his service to his church. On the 60th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, he was honored with a N.Y.S. Senate Resolution for his bravery in battle. His son proudly displays Edward's military medals and honors in his home. After the war, Edward was selected to attend a semester at Cambridge University and after returning home from England, he attended Hofstra University. Edward worked as a surveyor on Long Island and when he accepted a surveying job to work on the construction of the Massachusetts Turnpike, the family moved to Lanesboro, Mass. Upon completion of that project, the family moved to Schenectady so he could work on the construction of the Northway. The family relocated to Guilderland and for the remainder of his career, he was employed at the N.Y.S. Department of Transportation in Land Acquisition. Upon retirement, he and Agnes enjoyed years of travel adventures throughout the country with the Duanesburg Senior Citizens. On a trip to England, Edward returned to Stourbridge where he had attended artillery training before being shipped to Europe. He had an emotional visit with English veterans who expressed gratitude for the valor of the young American soldiers who fought to help save their country Funeral arrangements are being handled by DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home. There will be no calling hours due to the pandemic. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 26, in Christ the King Church in Guilderland in accordance with C.D.C. guidelines. Interment with military honors will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Boyd Hilton Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7062, 11 Mill St., Altamont, NY, 12009. To leave a condolence or message for the family please visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com