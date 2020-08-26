Salisbury, Edward M. NORTH GREENBUSH Edward M. Salisbury, 91 of North Greenbush, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020, at home. Ed was born on March 8, 1929, in Albany, to Leroy and Helen (Ebert) Salisbury. On June 11, 1950, he married Marcella D. Sprung. Together, Ed and Marcella raised six sons, Edward, Richard, Dale, Dean, Bob, and Joe; and were foster parents to more than 57 children. In his early years, Ed drove a delivery truck for Kraft Foods before his 29 year career at Sterling Winthrop. In retirement, Ed stretched his latent farmer genes by helping his father at "Pop" Salisbury's Farm stand. Ed and Marcella loved to travel and crisscrossed the U.S. several times in their home on wheels. They once saw the sun rise over the Atlantic Ocean and set over the Pacific. Ed always had a crossword puzzle nearby and would regularly complete the Sunday New York Times Crossword in pen. He was a voracious reader, a fantastic pinochle player and a legendary body surfer. He loved a good house project, loved tending to his beautiful flower and vegetable gardens and loved volunteering at his church, Blooming Grove Reformed Church. He was a member of the Van Rensselaer Lodge #87 F. & A.M. for many years and was an avid bowler in their league. Ed would grow hoarse cheering for his grandson's racing and his great-grandsons at baseball. He delighted in telling wondrous stories, singing wistful tunes, engaging in spirited debates and devising secret handshakes. Above all else, Ed loved his family and was a steadfast caregiver. Ed was predeceased by his wife, Marcella; his sons, Edward, Richard, and Dean; his sister, Joan George; his brothers, Kenneth, and William; one granddaughter and one great-grandson. Ed is survived by his sons, Dale (Debbie), Robert (Patti) Christian, and Joseph (Tara) Clark; his daughters-in-law, Judy, Kim and Celeste; his sisters, Helen Mahoney and Shirley Irwin; his eleven grandchildren; his eight great-grandchildren; and his many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his calling hours on Thursday, August 27, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m.You may also attend via Zoom link by copying the link and pasting it in your browser: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82796327571
. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to remember Ed in a special way may make memorial contributions in his name to the Wounded Warrior Project
or a charity of the donor's choosing.