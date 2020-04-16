McMullen, Edward DELMAR Edward McMullen, 65 of Delmar, passed away in the care of Hospice on April 12, 2020. He was the son of the late Emil D. and Ann (Hunt) McMullen. Edward was an accomplished basketball player and Golden Gloves Boxing Champion. He maintained his love for boxing, even teaching at the local YMCA. Ed developed a great love for Stage acting, he was in well over 70 plays. An extraordinary accomplishment he was most proud of was graduating from The College of Saint Rose with a degree in communications. He enjoyed a career in journalism prior to returning to N.Y.S. Dept. of Taxation and Finance before becoming a budget analyst for the Dept. of Health where he worked until his passing. In addition to his parents, Ed was predeceased by his brother Paul. He is survived by brothers, Thomas of Pompano Beach, Fla., James of Catasauqua Pa., and Daniel of Delmar. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Ed's name to the Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Rd, Albany, NY, 12205. For more information, please see www.NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 16, 2020