Murphy, Edward HALFMOON Edward Murphy, age 82, passed away suddenly on July 6, 2020. He was born in Albany, the son of the late John and Madeline Murphy. He was predeceased by his five siblings. Eddie retired from the N.Y.S. Department of Health in 2000. He was previously employed at Williams Press. He loved all things outdoors and enjoyed frequent trips to the casinos and dining out. He is survived by his two sisters: Patricia Bearder and Joan Murphy; and sister-in-law Barbara Murphy. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142.