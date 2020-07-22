1/1
Edward Myers
1934 - 2020
Myers, Edward VINTON, Va. Edward Robert "Ed" Myers, 85, entered into eternal life on July 18, 2020. He was born in Albany on October 16, 1934, son of Edward C. Myers and Alberta Myers (Zimmer). For the first half of his life he lived happily among many family and friends in West Albany. He graduated from Vincentian Institute in 1952 where he excelled in several sports, notably track and baseball. After graduation he served proudly in the United States Army, serving a tour of duty in Germany. Ed's primary career was with General Electric, both in the Albany area and in Vinton, Va., retiring in 1996. Ed's career took him to Vinton where he and his family lived a prosperous life for over 40 years and built many more lasting friendships, but he and they never forgot their Albany roots. Whenever Ed called you "pardner" or "good buddy," or "sis" or "brother," you knew you were in the graces of a humble and loving man. Left to cherish his memory are his wife Patricia "Patti," son Stephen; and daughters, Mary Ann (Jeff Sprouse), and Kathleen; and by granddaughters, Grace and Abbie. He is also survived by brother John Raymond (Jack) Myers; and sister Alyce Ann (DeVoe). He was uncle to many nieces and nephews and a devoted friend to many. Funeral services will be held in Vinton, Va., with interment in St. Andrews Catholic Church. Online condolences may be made at Oakeys Funeral Service and Crematory, Roanoke and Vinton, Va. oakeys.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 22, 2020.
July 23, 2020
Dear Patti and family. I have many early memories of Ed. In those days, he was referred to as “Little Eddy Upstairs,” to me, there was nothing little about him. He was an athlete, a soldier and a college student. As time passed, Ed never forgot his roots. He lovingly and thoughtfully made a sincere practice of staying connected throughout the happy and sad times that would come to pass in West Albany.
May God bless you and your family.
He surely will be missed.
Nancy Brandt
Family
July 22, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Jeanie Myers Harrington
Family
