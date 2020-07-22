Dear Patti and family. I have many early memories of Ed. In those days, he was referred to as “Little Eddy Upstairs,” to me, there was nothing little about him. He was an athlete, a soldier and a college student. As time passed, Ed never forgot his roots. He lovingly and thoughtfully made a sincere practice of staying connected throughout the happy and sad times that would come to pass in West Albany.

May God bless you and your family.

He surely will be missed.



Nancy Brandt

