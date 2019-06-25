Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Netz Dahlstedt. View Sign Service Information Meyers Funeral Home, Ltd. 741 Delaware Avenue Delmar , NY 12054 (518)-439-5560 Send Flowers Obituary

Dahlstedt, Edward Netz LEE, Mass. Edward Netz Dahlstedt, 95, died peacefully on June 14, 2019, surrounded by the love of his family. Born on Jan 13, 1924 in Corona, N.Y. and moving to Lake George as a child, he graduated as valedictorian of Lake George HS in 1941 and went on to attend Union College. With an early interest in theater, he appeared in numerous college productions on Union's Mountebanks stage where he eventually met and fell in love with his wife of 64 years, Irene Hoffman Dahlstedt. The two appeared in commercials on local television station WRGB where they also performed "Playboy of the Western World," the first three act play to ever be televised, as well as the first televised Shakespeare play, "Twelfth Night." Ed's education and theatrical pursuits were interrupted when he enlisted in the US











Dahlstedt, Edward Netz LEE, Mass. Edward Netz Dahlstedt, 95, died peacefully on June 14, 2019, surrounded by the love of his family. Born on Jan 13, 1924 in Corona, N.Y. and moving to Lake George as a child, he graduated as valedictorian of Lake George HS in 1941 and went on to attend Union College. With an early interest in theater, he appeared in numerous college productions on Union's Mountebanks stage where he eventually met and fell in love with his wife of 64 years, Irene Hoffman Dahlstedt. The two appeared in commercials on local television station WRGB where they also performed "Playboy of the Western World," the first three act play to ever be televised, as well as the first televised Shakespeare play, "Twelfth Night." Ed's education and theatrical pursuits were interrupted when he enlisted in the US Army Corps of Engineers in 1943. As an Army engineer, his military experience included the European theater as well the occupational forces in Japan. He was stationed outside of Hiroshima three months after the atomic bomb was dropped. He was one of the few Americans to have witnessed the devastation there. Ed went back to Union College and completed his degree in 1948, having switched to economics from engineering because of what he witnessed in Japan. He became a sales executive for General Electric and won their Ralph J. Cordiner award in 1963. He retired in 1986. Ed and his wife Irene, who predeceased him in 2010, continued their theatrical pursuits and were lifelong members of the Schenectady Civic Playhouse. Ed held the record for the most performances there, when he did his last show in 1987. He was also a regular performer on WGY's "FBI in Action" for over 10 years, and with Irene he was an "extra" in two locally filmed movies. In his later years he appeared in Martin Kelly's Dinner Theater and Mystery Theater. Ed and Irene stayed in Schenectady after marrying and then moved to Niskayuna in 1957, where they raised three daughters. Ed loved being a Dad and was a true family man, engaging in many of his girls' activities and enthusiastically engaging in holiday events (even making Halloween costumes upon occasion). He enjoyed word play and silliness and taught them to love it, too. The family enjoyed wonderful vacations on Lake George, a place dear to his heart, and later on Cape Cod. After their children were grown, Ed and Irene continued to travel and enjoyed many trips abroad. He found great joy in fishing, cooking, woodworking, and gardening. A thoughtful, good-natured man devoted to his family and friends, he will be greatly missed. Ed is survived by his three daughters, Valerie Dahlstedt Bluhm (Peter) of Lee, Mass., Kate (Karen) Dahlstedt (Ed Tick) of Belchertown, Mass. and Nina Dahlstedt Buss (Mel) of Burlington, Vt. He is also survived by his sister, Caryl Clark; his niece Stephanie Merrill, both of Lake George; numerous other nieces and nephews; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. The family wishes to thank The Landing at Laurel Lake in Lee, Mass. for their wonderful care of our Dad these past three years, especially their love and support during his last week. A memorial service is being planned for a later date. Contributions in Ed's memory can be made to Hospice Care in the Berkshires 877 South St Pittsfield, MA 01201. Published in Albany Times Union on June 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close