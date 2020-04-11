Peters, Edward Norman LENOX, Mass. Edward Norman Peters, 76 of Lenox, died on Monday, April 6, 2020, at Berkshire Medical Center. Born in Providence, R.I. on December 4, 1943, the son of Manuel L. and Mary Cidade Peters, he was a graduate of Hope High School in Providence. Following high school, he earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Rhode Island and later his Ph.D. in chemistry from Purdue University in Indiana. A research chemist, Dr. Peters was employed by General Electric (later Sabic) for many years. He was a communicant of St. Ann's Church in Lenox. Survivors include his wife Ruth Ambrose Arisman of Lenox, whom he married on July 14, 2001; two children, Caroline Melton (Steve Evans) of Moraga, Calif., and Phillip Arisman (Kelly) of Macon, Ga.; grandchildren, John, George, and Olivia Melton, and Katherine Canady (Shawn), and Garrett and Hannah Arisman; one great-grandchild Charles Canady; and his siblings, Roderick L. Peters (Eileen) of New Bedford, Mass. and Marianne Boyer (Ron) of Goode, Va. Funeral services and burial will be at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Berkshire Humane Society or American Red Cross in care of Roche Funeral Home, 120 Main St., Lenox, MA, 01240. To share memories and stories please visit rochefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 11, 2020