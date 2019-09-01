Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward P. Dillon. View Sign Service Information Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc. 490 Delaware Avenue Albany , NY 12209 (518)-463-1594 Send Flowers Obituary

Dillon, Edward P. GLENMONT Edward P. Dillon, 88, was born in Troy, and has now exchanged finite life for eternal peace on August 27, 2019, in the presence of his caring family, to be reunited with his precious heavenly "Roses." He was the son of the late Edward J. and Anita M. (Martin) Dillon and was educated at St. Peter's Academy, La Salle Institute in Troy and Albany Business College. Ed was employed for 32 years with the N.Y.S. Dept. of Taxation and Finance, retiring in 1992. His fascination with the grace and power of the written word became his favorite relaxation. He created numerous works in many topics, including authorship of two published books of poetry: "Stringing Family Pearls" and "The Challenge of Expression." In 2001 he traveled throughout Ireland, from where most of his ancestors originated, on a month-long automobile journey. Ed was predeceased by his wife, Patricia (Kundel) Dillon; three sisters, Anita O'Connell, Marilyn Arroyo and Rita Lashway; and his son-in-law Michael Shea. He is survived by his children, Patricia D. (Bruce) Moore, Kathleen A. Shea, Edward J. (MaryAnn) Dillon and Erin E. Taylor; seven grandchildren, Spencer Moore, Matthew Moore, Julie (Matthew) Ordway, Amanda (Ben Ambrosio) Shea, Stephen Shea, William (Caroline) Taylor and Gregory Taylor; three great-grandchildren, Brady and Fayelin Ordway and Lillie Moore; his sister Dorothy (the late Nicholas) Mitchell; dear companion Alice; his brother-in-law Victor Arroyo; as well as several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Ed's family on Tuesday, September 3, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, 490 Delaware Ave., Albany. Ed's funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 4, at 10 a.m. in St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 35 Adams Place, Delmar. Interment will follow in the Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont. For online condolences, please visit







