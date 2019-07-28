McDonald, Edward P. GREENSBORO, N.C. Edward P. McDonald "Ted" of Greensboro, born in Albany on August 1, 1954, to Joseph and Margie Mc Donald of Marwill Street, died on May 1, 2019, after a five-year battle with Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Ted served in the Army, stationed in Korea. He retired from the United Parcel Service in Greensboro after 30 years of service. Ted is survived by his siblings, Joan Miller and Richard McDonald of Wilmington, N.C., Joe McDonald of San Diego, and Maureen Burger of Altamont; as well as three nephews and two nieces. He is also survived by his special friend Sally Myers of Greensboro. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 1, at 11 a.m. in St. Agnes Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Ted's memory to Randolph County, N.C. Hospice House.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 28, 2019