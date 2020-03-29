Fay, Edward Peter ALBANY Edward Peter Fay, age 92, passed away af ter a brief illness on March 17, 2020. He was born in Albany November 3, 1927, the son of the late Edward Prentice Fay Jr. and Wilhelmina Miller Fay. He was a graduate of Milne High School. He served in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. After being honorably discharged from service, he worked for the N.Y.S. Taxation and Finance as a Chief of Income Tax Data Preparation and Control retiring from that position after 35 years. This was followed by 13 years of working for Metroland Business Machine Inc. A lifetime member of St.John's Lutheran Church, Albany, Edward was also a member of the Masonic Ancient Temple Lodge #14 F & AM for 69 years, Blanchard Post #1014 American Legion, The Nite Owls Inc, Polish American Citizens Club and the Albany Elks Lodge #49. Husband of Marie Derocher Fay for 68 years until her passing in 2019. Father of Evelyn Pfeiffer and Ann Forbes-Watkins. Grandfather of Steven (Julie) Pfeiffer, Stacey (Brian) Restaino, Melissa (Barry) Courtright and Joseph O'Neill. Great-grandfather of Kadence and Kaleigh Courtright, Aiden O'Neill and Logan Thomas Restaino. A private funeral is planned followed by interment in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in Colonie. To leave a special message of condolence for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 29, 2020