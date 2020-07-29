Stephenson, Edward Peter HALFMOON Edward Peter Stephenson, 63, died peacefully on July 17, 2020, after a long battle with heart disease. Born in Troy on October 26, he lived in Halfmoon all his life. He was the son of Dorothy M. Witko and the late Edward R. Stephenson. He was a graduate of St. Paul's Catholic School and Mechanicville High School. He retired from the N.Y.S. Senate, where he worked for 34 years as a VTAM system programmer and network engineer. The '70s were some of his favorite times - It was all about hot rods, dirt bikes, and snowmobiling. He was a talented musician who always had a love for music and playing his guitars. In the '80s, he played bass guitar in several local bands. Throughout the '90s, he was scoutmaster of Boy Scouts of America Troop 34. He was an outdoor enthusiast who had a passion for hunting, fishing, and conservation. He enjoyed target shooting and reloaded his own ammo. He loved being with his family and friends, Harleys, gardening, swimming, and cooking traditional Polish meals for Easter and Christmas. Survivors include his loving sons, Edward (Maggie) and Justin Stephenson; and his mother Dorothy Witko. Due to the pandemic, a graveside service will be held in St. Joseph's Cemetery, 156 Mann Ave., Troy, on Friday, July 31, at 10 a.m. and a celebration of his life will occur at a later date. During this extremely difficult time, friends are encouraged to visit devito-salvadorefh.com
to share condolences, memories and/or photos they may have of Ed.