1/1
Edward Peter Stephenson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephenson, Edward Peter HALFMOON Edward Peter Stephenson, 63, died peacefully on July 17, 2020, after a long battle with heart disease. Born in Troy on October 26, he lived in Halfmoon all his life. He was the son of Dorothy M. Witko and the late Edward R. Stephenson. He was a graduate of St. Paul's Catholic School and Mechanicville High School. He retired from the N.Y.S. Senate, where he worked for 34 years as a VTAM system programmer and network engineer. The '70s were some of his favorite times - It was all about hot rods, dirt bikes, and snowmobiling. He was a talented musician who always had a love for music and playing his guitars. In the '80s, he played bass guitar in several local bands. Throughout the '90s, he was scoutmaster of Boy Scouts of America Troop 34. He was an outdoor enthusiast who had a passion for hunting, fishing, and conservation. He enjoyed target shooting and reloaded his own ammo. He loved being with his family and friends, Harleys, gardening, swimming, and cooking traditional Polish meals for Easter and Christmas. Survivors include his loving sons, Edward (Maggie) and Justin Stephenson; and his mother Dorothy Witko. Due to the pandemic, a graveside service will be held in St. Joseph's Cemetery, 156 Mann Ave., Troy, on Friday, July 31, at 10 a.m. and a celebration of his life will occur at a later date. During this extremely difficult time, friends are encouraged to visit devito-salvadorefh.com to share condolences, memories and/or photos they may have of Ed.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Graveside service
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc.
39 South Main Street
Mechanicville, NY 12118
(518) 664-4500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved