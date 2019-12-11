Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward R. Delehanty Jr.. View Sign Service Information McVeigh Funeral Home 208 North Allen Street Albany , NY 12206 (518)-489-0188 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM McVeigh Funeral Home 208 North Allen Street Albany , NY 12206 View Map Funeral service 9:15 AM McVeigh Funeral Home 208 North Allen Street Albany , NY 12206 View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Christ Our Light Catholic Church Loudonville , NY View Map Committal Following Services St. Agnes Cemetery Menands , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Delehanty, Edward R. Jr. ALBANY Edward R. Delehanty Jr., 81 of Albany, passed away peacefully on December 8, 2019, surrounded by his beloved family after a brave battle with gastric cancer. Ed was the dear husband of Michele Ann Tanney for 52 years. Ed was born on April 20, 1938, to the late Edward R. Sr. and Helen Conroy Delehanty. A lifelong resident of Albany area, Ed was a graduate of St. Patrick's Institute and Christian Brothers Academy, class of 1955. Ed worked for the State of New York beginning with the N.Y.S. Department of Commerce, N.Y.S. Office of Planning Services and retiring in 1994 from the Department of Transportation as supervisor of contract payments. Upon retiring, Ed was a regional driver for Enterprise-Rent-A-Car, a job he thoroughly enjoyed. Ed served his country in the National Guard 210th Army Battalion of the 27th Armor Division as a medic, retiring with the rank of staff sargent. He was a member of the Bucci-McTague Post 1530. An avid bowler for many years, Ed bowled two 300 games and was a member of two Albany City League Champion teams. In his later years he loved bowling in the WAIBS league with his sons. He was a longtime Siena basketball fan and an avid follower of Notre Dame football and the Boston Red Sox, a love he passed on to his boys. Ed loved the game of baseball and was proud to pass that love onto his two sons. He managed and coached them from T-ball, to Little League to Babe Ruth. He always told them after a loss, "It's only a game guys, there will always be another one." He was a former chairman of Albany County American Legion baseball and a co-founder of the West End Little League. Ed was a longtime member of the Albany Twilight League, serving as president and chairman of the league's Board of Commissioners. He was inducted into the Twilight League Hall of Fame and recipient of the President's Award. He was also a co-founder of the Albany Twilight League Veteran's Association. He also was the recipient of the 1995 Achievement Award for Conspicuous Service to Amateur Baseball and to The Upper N.Y. State Amateur Baseball Association. Ed's pride and joy came with the arrival of his twin grandchildren, Megan and Bryan Jr. Poppy loved seeing them participate in their school and sporting activities. They were the lights of his life. His happiest times with his family were trips to Disney World, his happy place. He loved his four-legged canine pets, Bree, Cristy, Trouble and lastly, Oliver, who he walked many miles with at the Crossings in Colonie. Ed is survived by his wife, Michele; sons, Bryan Sr. and his wife Natasha and their children, Megan and Bryan Jr., Craig and his wife Cori; his sister, Jeanne (Michael) Sullivan; brother-in-law John DiNuzzo; also his brother-in-law, Terry (Diann) Tanney; and sisters-in-law, Beth (Philip Occhino) Musella and M. Kim (the late William) Fitzpatrick. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews and grandnieces and a grandnephew and many cousins and friends who he loved dearly. He was predeceased by his parents, Edward R. Sr. and Helen Conroy Delehanty; his sister, Maureen DiNuzzo; and in-laws, Terence and Ruth Tanney. Ed and Michele would like to thank their family and friends for their overwhelming love and support through Ed's illness, especially his lifelong friend and walking buddy, Will Klose Jr. We could not have done it without you. A special thank you to our daughter-in-law, Natasha Delehanty, for being our advocate on this journey. To my sister, Kim, without her I could not have cared for Ed at home. She went above and beyond, and I am so grateful to her. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Ed's family on Thursday, December 12, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Funeral services on Friday, December 13, at 9:15 a.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, thence to Christ Our Light Catholic Church, Loudonville at 10 a.m. where his funeral Mass will be celebrated. The Rite of Committal will be held in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands immediately following the funeral Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested in Ed's memory to The 22Q Family Foundation,











