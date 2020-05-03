Dooley, Edward R. LATHAM Edward R. Dooley passed peacefully from this life, at home with his wife by his side, on April 30, 2020. He was 64 years old. Born and raised in Albany, Ed was the son of the late Russell and Thelma (Mulligan) Dooley. He was a graduate of Cardinal McCloskey High School and furthered his education at SUNY Albany and The College of Saint Rose. Ed enjoyed his retirement after 30 years in public service. He took pride in his contributions throughout his career at Albany City Hall, the Office of Mental Health and Albany County Comptroller's Office. His generous spirit and loving dedication to family were guiding forces in his life. Edward was the much-loved husband of Karen Correia Dooley; dear brother of William (Christine) Dooley of Niskayuna and Charles (Sheril) Dooley of Rensselaer; cherished son-in-law of Lillian and the late Louis Correia; dear brother-in-law; beloved cousin; and survived by his loving aunt Betty Frezon, aunt Evelyn Roderick and uncle Gilbert Bandarra. He was honored to be the uncle of 24 nieces and nephews. Among his many interests he loved music, movies and sports, enjoyed concerts and curated an extensive jazz and movie collection. As an athlete he was active in many sports including baseball, basketball, golf, tennis, and cycling, and was inspired by the Olympic spirit. He loved his life and focused on making the most of every moment. He was an inspiration in his seven-and-a-half year battle with an aggressive form of cancer. He was admired for his persistence, and his will to remain healthy and strong allowed him many years to enjoy family and friends. Ed's family wishes to express their deep appreciation to NYOH, Albany Medical Center, Shaker Place, Living Resources and all the dedicated medical professionals who supported Ed through his illness. Due to restrictions on social gatherings and for the safety of our friends, a private service will be held for Edward at the Bowen & Parker Bros. Funeral Home in Latham. The Rite of Interment and Committal will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery in Menands. A public memorial Mass to celebrate Edward's life will be held at a future date. He was a parishioner of St. Pius X Church in Loudonville. If you wish to make a donation in memory of Edward, expressions of sympathy may be made to NYOH Community Cancer Foundation, and VNA of Albany Foundation. Please visit bowenandparkerbros.com to leave a special memory or message for the Dooley family.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 3, 2020.