Forte, Edward R. RENSSELAER Edward R. Forte, age 87, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany. He was born in Albany to the late Louis C. Sr. and Marie (Roulf) Forte and was a lifelong resident of the city of Rensselaer. Ed was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. He enjoyed camping and spending time with his family. He was the husband of 65 years to Marjorie (Lockwood) Forte; father of Linda M. Forte; grandfather of Jennifer (Christopher) Trager, Justin (Lindsay) Wilkinson and Jarrid Wilkinson; great-grandfather of Preston Trager; and brother of Thomas (Elaine) Forte, Kenneth Forte and the late Richard (Loretta) Forte, James (survives Linda) Forte and Louis (Carole) Forte Jr. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. The funeral will be in the W.J. Lyons, Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer on Monday at 1:30 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited and may call prior to the service from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Masks are required, occupancy limitations and social distancing will be observed. Interment will be in New Rural Cemetery, East Greenbush. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The American Heart Association or The National Kidney Foundation. Condolence page at www.wjlyonsfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 9, 2020.
