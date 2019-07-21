Jewett, Edward R. Jr. SCHODACK LANDING Edward R. Jewett, Jr., 66, passed peacefully at home on Thursday, July 18, 2019, after a courageous fight with cancer. Born in Albany, Ed was the oldest son of the late Edward R. Jewett, Sr. and Mary (Szafran) Jewett. He was also predeceased by his brothers, Richard J. Jewett and Glenn R. Jewett. Bim, as he was known to friends, was employed for 28 years as a custodian supervisor at Polsinello Fuels, Rensselaer, retiring in 2014. He was also a 27 year member of the W.F. Bruen Hose Company. A loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend to all; he will be sadly missed. He is survived by his wife Tina M. Jewett; sons, Brian Downey, Mark Downey, Brock Jewett; daughter, Tonya Jewett; five sisters; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Friends may visit with the family Monday, July 22, from 5-7 p.m. at the Ray Funeral Home, 59 Seaman Ave., Castleton. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the W.F. Bruen Hose Company, 207 Columbia Turnpike, Rensselaer, NY 12144.
Published in Albany Times Union from July 21 to July 22, 2019