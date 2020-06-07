Edward R. "Sonny" Timmons
Timmons, Edward R. "Sonny" NISKAYUNA "Old soldiers never die, they just fade away." - General Douglas MacArthur Edward R. "Sonny" Timmons, 83, of Niskayuna, passed away on May 26, 2020, after a short illness at Brookdale Niskayuna. Sonny was born the son of the late Edward and Geraldine (Edmunds) Timmons. He grew up in Albany and graduated from Albany High School. Immediately thereafter, Sonny enlisted in the United States Navy. A short time later, he was blessed with a beautiful daughter, Denise. His naval career lasted 22 years. He was honorably discharged with the title of chief petty officer and was affectionately referred to as "The Chief," by his family and friends. He was a chief radioman on the USS Lewis Hancock, the USS Cabildo during the Vietnam War (Beach Jumper One Unit), and the USS Kinkaid. His awards include: Radioman First Class, Radioman Second Class, Honor Roll of the National World War II Museum, and many other medals too numerous to list. After retiring from the Navy, Sonny returned to civilian life and took up hobbies he loved, which included gourmet cooking, fishing, and hunting. He enrolled in Schenectady Community College and graduated with an associate degree. Thereafter, he was employed by the N.Y.S. Department of Transportation for ten plus years and then enjoyed a second retirement. He leaves to cherish his memory: his daughter, Denise Strayhorn and son-in-law, Ronald Strayhorn; two granddaughters, Lateka and Lauren; two great-granddaughters, Nakiya and Hadiya; one great-grandson, Ay'den; three sisters, Phyllis (Joseph) McNeal, Ginger Newton, and Margaret "Peggy" Izard and a host of nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Services will be private. Those wishing to remember Ed in a special way may make contributions in his memory to: Wounded Warriors Project, 370 Seventh Ave., Suite 1802, New York, NY, 10001. "Our flag does not fly because the wind moves it. It flies with the last breath of each sailor who died protecting it." To send a message of condolence, please visit NewComerAlbany.com






Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 7, 2020.
