Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward S. Lynch. View Sign Service Information Cannon Funeral Home 2020 Central Ave. Albany , NY 12205 (518)-869-1005 Visitation 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Cannon Funeral Home 2020 Central Ave. Albany , NY 12205 View Map Service 5:00 PM Cannon Funeral Home 2020 Central Ave. Albany , NY 12205 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lynch, Edward S. GUILDERLAND Edward Shephard Lynch born in Albany, June 12, 1941, died on Friday, November 22, 2019, the anniversary of JFK's assassination. "You're so vain you probably think this obituary is about you." Ed is survived by his wife, Margaret Marinda Lynch; daughter, Laura Lynch Krosky (Kevin) of Mechanicville; son, Michael Lynch (Megan) of Las Vegas, Nev.; stepson, Daniel Darpino of Schenectady; stepson, Mario Darpino (Jennifer) of Voorheesville; and four grandchildren, Marisa and Mason Krosky and Cora and Donovan Lynch; his sister, Patricia Console; niece, Davida Goldman; and nephew, Tim Console. He is also survived by his dear friend and former wife Jeanne Barron Lynch. His brother, David Lynch predeceased him. Ed was a lifelong resident of Albany. His career with the NYS Labor Department spanned over 40 years. He retired from full time work in 2002 and returned part time for a few years. He was a champion bowler who made several appearances on TV Tournament Time. He loved horseracing, studied the Racing Form, and gave his expert handicapping advice to anyone who asked. He looked forward to August and could be found in Saratoga frequently during the season. Ed was a diehard fan of the Chicago Cubs and in recent years followed and rooted for the Mets as well. For him, it was any team that beat the Yankees. He was the proud enthusiastic host of the Lynch Annual Easter Egg Hunt. He also loved to get his whole family involved in ping pong tournaments whenever they assembled for a party at his home. It was his dream to teach his four grandkids to play chess so that he could organize a chess tournament with them. At age three he taught his oldest grandchild the names of the chess pieces and what moves they could each make. Ed was a political pundit. He often wrote letters to the editor on political issues. He was a very well read, astute debater on government issues and a proud Democrat. Ed was known for his quick wit and sense of humor. He loved reading the obits and especially appreciated humorous ones. He loved movies from his early days in Albany sneaking in the side door of the various downtown theatres, to his recent years as a paying customer seeing almost every film that Spectrum offered and saw favorite movies two or three times. The family would like to thank the kind staff in the Lourdes and Rosary Units and the activities department at Our Lady of Mercy Life Center especially Kemroy, Bebe, Kim, Sarah, Sierra, and Joan. Thank you also to the staff at Bright Horizons in Colonie and Community Hospice, especially Corrine, Beth and Dan. For caring for Ed at home, thanks go to Joanne Perrino and Brian Neary. Ed was known by his family and friends as a very generous man. But he was the unknown benefactor of many more. He gave anonymously to hundreds of folks over the years. He only had to hear about someone struggling or in need, and he reached for his wallet. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Ed's family on Wednesday, December 4, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave. A service of tribute and memories will commence at 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Please omit flowers. In memory of Ed, please offer a helping hand to a neighbor and give an anonymous donation to the next person you see in need. Ed loved to support the City Rescue Mission, Unity House in Troy and any organization that assists those suffering with AIDS and victims of domestic violence. Please consider a donation to one of his favorites or your own in memory and honor of Ed. For directions or to leave a message of condolence for the family, visit







Lynch, Edward S. GUILDERLAND Edward Shephard Lynch born in Albany, June 12, 1941, died on Friday, November 22, 2019, the anniversary of JFK's assassination. "You're so vain you probably think this obituary is about you." Ed is survived by his wife, Margaret Marinda Lynch; daughter, Laura Lynch Krosky (Kevin) of Mechanicville; son, Michael Lynch (Megan) of Las Vegas, Nev.; stepson, Daniel Darpino of Schenectady; stepson, Mario Darpino (Jennifer) of Voorheesville; and four grandchildren, Marisa and Mason Krosky and Cora and Donovan Lynch; his sister, Patricia Console; niece, Davida Goldman; and nephew, Tim Console. He is also survived by his dear friend and former wife Jeanne Barron Lynch. His brother, David Lynch predeceased him. Ed was a lifelong resident of Albany. His career with the NYS Labor Department spanned over 40 years. He retired from full time work in 2002 and returned part time for a few years. He was a champion bowler who made several appearances on TV Tournament Time. He loved horseracing, studied the Racing Form, and gave his expert handicapping advice to anyone who asked. He looked forward to August and could be found in Saratoga frequently during the season. Ed was a diehard fan of the Chicago Cubs and in recent years followed and rooted for the Mets as well. For him, it was any team that beat the Yankees. He was the proud enthusiastic host of the Lynch Annual Easter Egg Hunt. He also loved to get his whole family involved in ping pong tournaments whenever they assembled for a party at his home. It was his dream to teach his four grandkids to play chess so that he could organize a chess tournament with them. At age three he taught his oldest grandchild the names of the chess pieces and what moves they could each make. Ed was a political pundit. He often wrote letters to the editor on political issues. He was a very well read, astute debater on government issues and a proud Democrat. Ed was known for his quick wit and sense of humor. He loved reading the obits and especially appreciated humorous ones. He loved movies from his early days in Albany sneaking in the side door of the various downtown theatres, to his recent years as a paying customer seeing almost every film that Spectrum offered and saw favorite movies two or three times. The family would like to thank the kind staff in the Lourdes and Rosary Units and the activities department at Our Lady of Mercy Life Center especially Kemroy, Bebe, Kim, Sarah, Sierra, and Joan. Thank you also to the staff at Bright Horizons in Colonie and Community Hospice, especially Corrine, Beth and Dan. For caring for Ed at home, thanks go to Joanne Perrino and Brian Neary. Ed was known by his family and friends as a very generous man. But he was the unknown benefactor of many more. He gave anonymously to hundreds of folks over the years. He only had to hear about someone struggling or in need, and he reached for his wallet. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Ed's family on Wednesday, December 4, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave. A service of tribute and memories will commence at 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Please omit flowers. In memory of Ed, please offer a helping hand to a neighbor and give an anonymous donation to the next person you see in need. Ed loved to support the City Rescue Mission, Unity House in Troy and any organization that assists those suffering with AIDS and victims of domestic violence. Please consider a donation to one of his favorites or your own in memory and honor of Ed. For directions or to leave a message of condolence for the family, visit CannonFuneral.com Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close