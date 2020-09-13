1/1
Edward Thomas Morrison Jr.
1949 - 2020
Morrison, Edward Thomas Jr. ALBANY Edward Thomas Morrison Jr., 70 of Quail Street, Albany, entered eternal rest Friday, September 11, 2020. Ed was a lifelong resident of Albany, he retired from the Albany Water Department after 42 years of serving the people of Albany. He was born December 21, 1949, to Elizabeth C. Ellis and Edward T. Morrison Sr. He is survived by his beloved wife, Rose M. Sitterly Morrison of Albany; his sister, Mrs. Betty Hewitt of Saratoga Springs; three sons, Scott M. Morrison of Albany, Edward T. Morrison, III of Columbia, S.C. and Shawn J.P. Giguere of West Chazy, N.Y.; a granddaughter, Melissa P. Morrison of Rockenhausen, Germany; and his sister-In-law and friend, Mrs. Marie Brooks of Albany. The family sends thanks to Engine #7 personnel for their professionalism and assistance and special thanks to Joe and Sara from Hospice. Ed requested no services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Dementia Society of America. For online condolences please visit: SimpleChoicesCremation.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
