Edward Thomas "Eddie" Person
1978 - 2020
Person, Edward "Eddie" Thomas SLINGERLANDS Edward "Eddie" Thomas Person passed away unexpectedly on October 17, 2020. Born on July 24, 1978, he was the son of Elaine and Tom Person of Altamont. Eddie will be remembered as a devoted husband and father. He was a proud firefighter, entrepreneur and decorated veteran. Colleagues recall how his eyes would light up when his wife and kids would visit him at the firehouse. Family and friends knew him as incredibly generous, always offering assistance to others in any way he knew how and if he didn't know he'd figure it out. He was a straight shooter, funny, and had an infectious smile. His integrity, grit and exemplary work ethic earned him the respect of everyone around him. Eddie was a graduate of Guilderland High School and attended SUNY Cortland. Eddie enlisted in the Army National Guard in 1999, was activated in 2001 following 9/11 and reactivated in 2003 during the Operation Iraqi Freedom War and served in Iraq. Eddie distinguished himself and rose to the rank of sergeant. He earned the Bronze Star, as well as other meritorious military citations. At an early age, Eddie started Empire Sealcoating, a business which he successfully grew to a premiere business. Following the service, he joined the Albany Fire Department and became a member of the Rescue Squad "D" Platoon, where he proudly served until his death. Eddie remained a true hero who always ran into danger to help others and to support his brother firefighters. He was selfless and always there to help. Eddie is survived by his loving wife of nine years, Maran (Franke) Person; his beloved sons, Maxwell and Zachary Person; his brothers, Jody (Anton) Gazenbeek-Person, Shawn (Lisa) Person, Jason (Betsey) Malek, Alex (Ann) Person, Matt (Donna) Person, and Mike (Shirley) Catalano; sister, Melinda (Kelly) Person; as well as his in-laws, Fran and Steve Franke; sister-in-law Kristin (Michael) Stalker, several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins; his dogs, Baxter and Buster; and close friends who he thought of as family (you all know who you are). Eddie was preceded in death by his brother Robert Person. Relatives and friends are invited to attend visitation on Thursday, October 22, from 4-7 p.m. in The Parish of Mater Christi, 40 Hopewell St., Albany. Masks and social distancing are required, and occupancy limitations will be followed at the church. Out of an abundance of caution his funeral Mass will be celebrated for family only. Interment will be in the Saratoga National Cemetery at a later date. Those wishing to remember Eddie in a special way, and in lieu of flowers, are strongly encouraged to make a contribution in his name to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Albany, NY, 12204. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com








Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
The Parish of Mater Christi
Funeral services provided by
Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc.
490 Delaware Avenue
Albany, NY 12809
(518) 463-1594
