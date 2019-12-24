VanAmerongen, Edward COLONIE Edward G. VanAmerongen, 86, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 22, 2019. He was born in Albany on June 24, 1933, to the late Garrit and Eva VanAmerongen. Edward was born and raised in the Capital Region. He joined the Navy and was honorably discharged in 1955. Edward continued his education, receiving college degrees from both SUNY Oswego and Albany. Edward became a teacher and was mostly known by his students as Mr. Van. He retired from the South Colonie School District after 25 years in 1987. Edward loved his family and God with all of his heart. He enjoyed working with churches and spreading the gospel. He served in leadership positions with The Full Gospel Business Men's Fellowship, Lay Witness and Faith Alive Missions. Edward is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ruth M. VanAmerongen (Ahl); son Paul (Lauri) of Madison, Wisc.; daughter Nancy (Robert) of Colonie; and son Bruce (Nancy) of Gansevoort; along with seven grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and his brothers, David (Jean) of Columbia, S.C. and Richard (Barbara) of Portland, Ore. He is also survived by multiple nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Friday, December 27 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. Services will follow at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be held at Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd. Schuylerville, NY at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Capital City Rescue Mission, 259 South Pearl Street, Albany, NY 12202. For directions, or to leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019