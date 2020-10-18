Kaufman, Edward W. NORTH GREENBUSH Edward W. Kaufman made his transition to perpetual relaxation on October 15, 2020. Born in Albany at Brady Maternity Hospital on June 29, 1943, he was the son of Clara Adams-Kaufman and Edward C. Kaufman. Predeceased by his father and mother, he is survived by his two daughters, Barbara Kaufman-Isaacs (Michael) and their daughter Arielle of Guilderland, and Dr. Deborah Kaufman (Tina Winchock) and their son Alexander Edward of Melbourne, Fla.; siblings, Claire Patti (Paul), Charles Kaufman, Alice Chesser (Gerald) and William Kaufman and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his best friend and mother of his children, Margaret Meyer-Kaufman of East Greenbush; and his devoted feline constant companion, Big Guy. A 1961 graduate of Averill Park High School, he worked many diverse jobs over his lifetime and most recently took pride in his association with his colleagues at the New York State Department of State. Lately, his passion has been in the area for home improvement, trying to incorporate the latest gadgets into his modest dwelling. Ed's most treasured times were spent with family and friends. He also enjoyed the sensation of drifting on Lake George on a warm humid day, watching a white cotton curtain floating on a summer breeze, experiencing the soothing sensation of a night time rain and hearing the sound of winter's first snow on dry leaves. Due to COVID-19 and its current resurgence, a memorial celebration of Ed's life will be held on his birthday, June 29, 2021. Please provide your phone number or email, so we can contact you with time and location by emailing venturein@yahoo.com. A memorial contribution in Ed's name may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society at https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Chapters/NYR
and/or because Ed was an animal lover, a memorial donation in Ed's name may be made to Caring About the Strays, 3415 Leroy St., Schenectady, NY, 12034 or the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. Condolence page at www.wjlyonsfuneralhome.com