Fero, Edward William TROY Edward William Fero, 66, passed away on October 8, 2019. He was born in Troy to Arthur and Marcella Fero. Edward and his wife, Denise, moved to Port Charlotte, Fla. in 2017. He was an avid member of the American Legion 110, Fiddler's Elbo Wrek Gun Club Greenwich, Pleasantdale Rod & Gun Club, Pleasantdale, and the Jury Motorcycle Club Inc, Kingsbury. Edward was the loving husband of Denise Fero and is survived by his daughter Elizabeth Fekette (Cliff) of Fort Myers, Fla.; son, Edward Fero (Tracy) of Argyle, N.Y.; stepchildren, Tarrene Whitcomb (Rob) of Queensbury, N.Y., and Ryan Kohler (Nicole) of Saratoga, N.Y.; grandsons, Ian Whitcomb of Saratoga, N.Y., Logan Zajesky of Saratoga, and newborn grandson Wyatt Charles Fekette of Fort Meyers, Fla.; granddaughter Morgan Kohler of Saratoga, N.Y.; brother Arthur Fero (Mary) of Troy, N.Y.; and sisters, Jo Anne Ray (Dave) of Fort Plain, N.Y. and Marcella Proctor (Ron) of Ballston Lake, N.Y. Edward proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps earning the rank of corporal as a crew chief on a Marine helicopter. He was awarded several medals and earned the M-14 Sharpshooter badge. Semper Fi. A service will be held in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville on Friday, November 1, at 1:30 p.m. Memorial donations may be sent to the in Memphis, Tenn. Arrangements made by All Veterans All Families Cremations, Englewood, Fla.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 27, 2019