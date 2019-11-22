Bedell, Edwin COXSACKIE Edwin Bedell, age 87, died peacefully at home on November 19, 2019. He was born on August 15, 1932, the son of the late Edward and Dorothy Bedell. Edwin graduated from Coxsackie High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force. After discharge, he returned home to work for various companies, including the Ravena Iron Works. While working as a temp for N.Y.S., he met the love of his life, Mary Alice Lawlor. They were happily married for 60 years until her death on January 24, 2019. Edwin retired from the Atlantic Cement Company (Blue Circle) after 25 years as the stores supervisor. Edwin enjoyed working, cars, airplanes, history, and most of all, being a great husband and Dad! He couldn't do enough for his children and often commented on how much he enjoyed caring for Mary Alice in her final months. He was an incredibly generous man, who was liked by all that met him. Edwin is survived by his children, Joanne Bedell, Cathy (Darryl) Wisnieski, and Thomas Bedell (Nancy Bailly); granddaughter, Alexis Wisniewski; step-grandchildren, Cecilia, James and Bailee Tierney; brother, Allan Bedell; and his treasured cat, Cleo. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend calling hours at the W. C. Brady's Sons, Inc. Funeral Home, 97 Mansion St., Coxsackie on Saturday, November 23, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The service portion will be held at 11 a.m., with Interment to follow in the Chestnut Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to St. Peter's Hospital Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208, [email protected] Condolences may be made at wcbradyssonsinc.net.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 22, 2019