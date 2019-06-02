Collins, Edwin PALMETTO, Fla. Edwin Collins, 82, born in Albany, passed away suddenly on April 21, 2019, at his home in Palmetto, Fla. He was employed at General Electric until he retired in 1995. He is survived by his adoring wife of 59 years, Rita (Kenneally) Collins. He was the loving father of Rita (Carl) Weaver and David Collins; proud grandfather of Patricia Weaver, Griffin, Zowen, and Quin Collins; brother of Delores Lather, Sue Capasso, Harold Jr., John, Deena, Fred, Bruce and Joe Collins; and uncle of several beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Collins Sr. and Adele (Rapp) Collins; and siblings, Robert Collins, Adele Panella and Carol Moreland. A celebration of life will be held in August 2019.



