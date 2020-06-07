Thomas, Edwin E. LOUDONVILLE Edwin E. Thomas Jr., 52 of Loudonville, died peacefully on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at home with his wife Lauren M. (DeSantis) Thomas by his side. Ed was born in Albany on January 2, 1968, to Sandra (LaMay) VanVorst and the late Edwin E. Thomas Sr. He graduated from Albany High School with an interest in American history that he carried with him throughout his life. He was the director of housekeeping for Picotte Companies with whom he worked for over 34 years. His Picotte family was important to him and their love and kindness to him and his wife during his brief illness will never be forgotten. Ed was an avid outdoorsman with a passion for hunting and fishing and he was a member of the Albany County Fish & Game Club. Regardless of his success in the woods, on the lake, or at the ocean, he simply cherished nature and was always happiest and most at peace when he was outdoors. He was a prolific home gardener and treasured sharing the bounties of his harvests with friends and family. He was a lifelong fan of the Boston Red Sox and the Dallas Cowboys, though he rode the swell of emotion of every playoff pitch and scoring drive, the outcome didn't matter as much to him as the shared experiences and stories of the games, seasons and championships. He respected everyone he met bringing joy and laughter to every interaction. He is survived by his loving wife of 10 years, Lauren; his mother, Sandra and her husband, Bill VanVorst; his brothers, Paul and Jeff; nephews, Jeffrey, Tyler, Anthony, Dominic, Thomas, and Landon; nieces, Amanda, Josie, Kathryn, and Lindsey; and the most recent joy of his life, great-nephew, Teddy; all of whom already miss their Uncle Ed dearly. The family will be receiving family and friends on Monday, June 8, from 5-7 p.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. Guests are respectfully invited to wear face masks, observe social distancing, and follow CDC guidelines. The funeral Mass will be held privately in St. Pius X Church in Loudonville. Friends are invited to gather for the interment in the Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery in Niskayuna at 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, June 9. Memorial contributions may be made to the Capital City Rescue Mission, 259 South Pearl St., Albany, NY, 12202. A condolence book may be found at cannonfuneral.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 7, 2020.