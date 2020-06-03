Jones, Edwin Howard CHATHAM Edwin Howard Jones passed away on May 24, 2020, a month before his 90th birthday. Ed was predeceased by his parents, Howard and Lillian Jones; and brother, Douglas, of Berne. He was loved and is survived by his longtime companion, Carol Lynn Coronios; his three sons, Edwin (Debbie), Brian, and David (Jean); his brother, Roy (Charlotte); his two sisters, Ruth and Marilyn; one grandchild and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Ed served with N.Y.S. Troop G and was a lifetime member of The Old Saratoga and Fort Ticonderoga muzzleloading clubs. At his request, there will be no service. If anyone chooses, a donation to the Columbia Greene Humane Society, where he found his beloved Addie (Addienme Guide Service): https://cghs.org/donate/ or 111 Humane Society Rd., Hudson, NY, 12534 would be appreciated.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 3, 2020.