Edwin Howard Jones
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edwin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jones, Edwin Howard CHATHAM Edwin Howard Jones passed away on May 24, 2020, a month before his 90th birthday. Ed was predeceased by his parents, Howard and Lillian Jones; and brother, Douglas, of Berne. He was loved and is survived by his longtime companion, Carol Lynn Coronios; his three sons, Edwin (Debbie), Brian, and David (Jean); his brother, Roy (Charlotte); his two sisters, Ruth and Marilyn; one grandchild and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Ed served with N.Y.S. Troop G and was a lifetime member of The Old Saratoga and Fort Ticonderoga muzzleloading clubs. At his request, there will be no service. If anyone chooses, a donation to the Columbia Greene Humane Society, where he found his beloved Addie (Addienme Guide Service): https://cghs.org/donate/ or 111 Humane Society Rd., Hudson, NY, 12534 would be appreciated.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved