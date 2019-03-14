Bradt, Edwin J. ALTAMONT Edwin J. Bradt, 93, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Edwin was the son of the late William and Ruth Bradt. Edwin was the devoted husband to the love of his life, the late Dorothy Bradt. Ed was an Army Air Force World War II veteran and was a past commander of the American Legion in Altamont. He worked for Severson Beekeepers and Odgen Grain Company for many years. Ed worked many jobs after this; working as an Amsoil Dealer before retiring. He enjoyed playing softball, golf, bowling and snowmobiling. Ed is survived by his children, Carol (the late, Richard) Guilz, Jan D. (Arthur) Williams, Lance (Mary) Bradt; his grandchildren, Richard M.(Holly) Guilz Jr., Lynn (Peter) Hemingway, Sarah E. (Tim) Graves, Scott J. (Mallory) Williams, Steven A. (Sarah Kinzel) Williams, Nicole M. (Brian) Marz; great-grandchildren, Peter, Jacob, Timothy, Olivia, Paul, Camden, Maci; his brother, Richard Bradt; and many loving relatives and friends. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie, on Saturday, March 16, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. A prayer service will be held at the funeral home at 5:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Edwin's memory to the American Legion of Altamont. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
