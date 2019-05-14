Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wm. Leahy Funeral Home 336 Third Street Troy , NY 12180 (518)-272-3541 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Wm. Leahy Funeral Home 336 Third Street Troy , NY 12180 View Map Funeral 9:45 AM Wm. Leahy Funeral Home 336 Third Street Troy , NY 12180 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM St. Anthony’s Church Troy , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ruff, Edwin J. TROY Edwin James Ruff Sr., 75 of Troy, passed into eternal life on Friday, May 10, 2019, at home. Born in Troy, Ed was the loving husband to Marie Elaine Ruff; and the son of the late Captain Edwin A. Ruff of the Troy Fire Department and Dorothy Agnes Shaughnessy Ruff. Ed was a graduate of Cornell University Industrial Labor Relations School. Ed retired from the New York State Workers' Compensation Board in January of 2018 where he was the Advocate for Injured Workers. Ed was appointed to his position by Governor Pataki in October of 1998. Prior to working for the Workers Compensation Board, Ed was the safety and health director, as well as the assistant director of community services for the N.Y.S. AFL-CIO. Due to his knowledge of safety and health, he became a highly recognized expert at the state, national and international level. Before the N.Y.S. AFL-CIO he worked for Allied Signal (Bendix) in Green Island. While at Bendix, he was a union representative for the United Auto Workers Local 1508. Ed also worked for the City of Troy at Melrose Laboratories as a bacteriologist. He had a passion for being with his family and helping others. He loved dogs and always said his real job was a professional gambler and was a regular visitor to River's Casino, the Saratoga Race Course and Racino, Turning Stone, Foxwoods and Seneca Niagara to name a few. Other than his wife Marie (Elaine) of 56 years, he is survived by his son Edwin J. Ruff Jr. (Marylea); his daughter Colleen M. Multer (Tim); two grandchildren, Nicole Burt (Ian) and Nicholas Ruff (Laura); and five great-grandchildren, Pvt. Zachary Plunkett, Brodie Burt, Olivia Burt, Carter Ruff and Adalyn Ruff with a sixth on the way in August, Vincent Edwin Ruff. Other than his parents he was predeceased by his sister, Dorothy Ann Bazicki and her husband Michael. Ed also had several nieces, nephews and cousins. The funeral will be held on Friday at 9:45 a.m. from the Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, 336 Third St., Troy and at 10:30 a.m. in St. Anthony's Church, Troy, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Troy. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Ed's memory to Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204.







