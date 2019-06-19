Kapela, Edwin John "Gubby" WATERVLIET Edwin John "Gubby" Kapela passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019. Born in Watervliet on October 12, 1928, he was the son of the late Pelagia and John Kapela. Gubby graduated from Watervliet High School, class of 1947. Upon graduation, he served in the United States Army during the Korean War era in Europe. In high school, Gubby excelled in sports and was nominated as the most popular student. He was outgoing and very social. Family and friends were very special to him. He lived his entire life in the home where he was born and raised. He retired from Allegany Steel in 1987 and post retirement, enjoyed many days at both OTB and Saratoga Race Track along with his Saturday afternoons at the Ukrainian Club with friends, Chuck Michoian, Hoagie Marinucci and the late Pete Razanousky and Ralph Razanno. But the most enjoyable and precious years were when he reunited with his high school sweetheart Shirley Garufi. They spent many precious moments together until her passing three years ago. Gubby is survived by his sister Alice (Bernie) O'Neill; nieces, Colleen (Edgar) Quackenbush, Christine (James) Easton, Diana (Stuart) Kapela-Barlow and Patricia (Bob Warren) Minkler; and nephews, Richard (Mary) Szczepanski, John (Alicia) O'Neill and William O'Neill. He is also survived by several great-nieces and great-nephews. Ed was predeceased by his siblings, Cecelia, Irene, Jane, John and Adam; and nephews, Father John Minkler, Ronnie and Bruce. Special thanks to Bob Warren for his friendship; his neighbors, Theresa Bunk and Joe Wotasik; the staff and customers at Verdiles Restaurant in Troy; and the ER staff at Albany Medical Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Gubby on Thursday, June 20, at 10:30 a.m. in the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, Watervliet. Burial will follow in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Colonie. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Gubby's family on Wednesday, June 19, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Parker Brothers Memorial Funeral Home, 2013 Broadway in Watervliet. To leave a message of condolence for the family online please visit SimmonsFuneral.com
Published in Albany Times Union on June 19, 2019