Ketterson, Edwin K. LATHAM Edwin K. Ketterson passed away on July 5, 2019, at the age of 84. Edwin was born in Lansingburgh on August 4, 1934, and was the son of the late Clement and Dorothy Ketterson. A graduate of Lansingburgh High School and an Army veteran, Edwin had been a resident of Latham since 1962. He was the loving husband of the late Carolyn M. (Lamphere) Ketterson who died in 1998. Edwin was employed, for 40 years, by the N.Y.S. Department of Transportation in Albany and retired as a draftsman. He enjoyed spending quiet times at home and the summer months at Lake George. He was the father of Bruce Ketterson of Poestenkill, Brian Ketterson of Latham and Brett Ketterson of Cohoes; companion of Shirley Greeley of Waterford; brother of the late Clement (late Anna) Ketterson; uncle of Don Ketterson and Arlene Pickering; brother-in-law of Wayne and Lorna Lamphere and Howard and Marion Lamphere. A heartfelt thank you is extended to the doctors, nurses and staff of the Eddy Village Green in Cohoes for the care and support provided to Edwin and his family during his stay. A graveside service, to which all are invited, will be held on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. in Memory Gardens Cemetery, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, contributions, in Edwin's memory, may be made to the , 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY, 12205. Visit bowenandparkerbros.com to leave a message of sympathy and for driving directions.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 7, 2019