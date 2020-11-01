1/
Edwin L. Ziegler
Ziegler, Edwin L. TITUSVILLE, Fla. Edwin L. Ziegler of Schodack, died while visiting Florida on Monday, October 26, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Marie T. (Preisser) Ziegler; loving children, Pamela L. DeCarlo, LeRoy E. Zeigler and Eric ad Nadine Zeigler; two granddaughters, Jessie L. Zeigler and Ashley Osborne; and a great-granddaughter Charli. He was predeceased by his parents, LeRoy Zeigler and Dorothy (LeBrecht) Zeigler; his son Bruce; a grandson Matthew; and a granddaughter Olivia. Mr. Zeigler served in the U.S. Army after high school, and worked for International Harvester, H.L. Gage and retired from the N.Y.S. Department of Transportation. He was a life member of the Castleton Fire Company and the Elks Lodge #2073 in East Greenbush, and a 40-year member of the Castleton Boat Club. Memorial services will be held at a later date.






Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
or

