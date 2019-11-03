Piper, Edwin "Ban" Jr. HAMDEN, Conn. Edwin "Ban" Piper Jr., age 96 of Hamden, Conn. passed away on October 30, 2019. Ban was born in Albany on March 2, 1923, the son of the late Edwin Bancroft Piper Sr. and Helen Benzie Piper. Ban was a World War II Army veteran, Pearl Harbor survivor. After the war, he settled in Tobyhanna, Pa. working as Facility Maintenance at U.S. Government buildings. After his retirement he moved to Hamden. Ban is survived by his sister Lois Sackrider of Hamden, with whom he resided; his niece Ann Sackrider; and nephews, Timothy, David and Peter Sackrider. Edwin's funeral services will be private. Arrangements are in care of Beecher & Bennett Funeral Home, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden, Conn. To send a condolence to his family, please see www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 3, 2019