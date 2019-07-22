Brych, Edwin R. Sr. CLIFTON PARK Edwin R. Brych Sr., age 85 of Clifton Park, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 13, 2019. Born on September 3, 1933, he was the son of the late Anthony and Helen Brych. He was predeceased by his wife, Charla Brych; and his daughter, Mary Brych. Edwin served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He worked as a manager at Garden Way Manufacturing in Troy for many years, and he was an active member of St. George's Episcopal Church in Clifton Park. He is survived by his son, Edwin Brych Jr.; nephew, Kenneth Secrest; and many friends. A gathering will be held on Saturday, July 27 from 9:30 to 11 a.m., with a memorial service following at 11 a.m. at St. George's Episcopal Church, 912 Route 146 in Clifton Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. George's Episcopal Church, Episcopal Dioceses of Albany Cursillo, 912 Route 146, Clifton Park, NY 12065, or to Wildwood Schools by going to wildwoodprograms.org. To express condolences, please visit catricalafuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on July 22, 2019