Mendrysa, Edwin Richard COLONIE Edwin Richard Mendrysa, 87 of Colonie, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at his home with his loving family by his side. Born on February 15, 1932, in Depew, N.Y., Edwin was the son of the late Frank and Pearl (Krajewski) Mendrysa. He was the devoted husband of 57 years to Joyce (Neubaur) Mendrysa. Loving father of James (Laurie) Mendrysa and John (Michelle) Mendrysa. Cherished grandfather of six grandsons, Heath, Chad, Trent, Blaine, Jack and Luke. Dear brother of Pearl Jasinski, the late Richard Mendrysa and the late Frank Mendrysa. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Edwin moved to Albany as a boy and graduated from Christian Brothers Academy, class of 1950. He retired from a professional career in sales. In his later years, Ed enjoyed his retirement working as a starter at the Town of Colonie Golf Course. Edwin was an avid Yankees fan and his hobbies and interests included bowling and golf. Above all, Ed was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family. Relatives and friends may call 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, August 28, at Christ Our Light Catholic Church, 1 Maria Drive, Loudonville, where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. from the church. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the . To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019