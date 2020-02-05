Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 449-7047
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of St. Mary in Clinton Heights
Resources
More Obituaries for Edwin Stenard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edwin W. Stenard


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edwin W. Stenard Obituary
Stenard, Edwin W. RENSSELAER Edwin W. Stenard, 91 of Rensselaer, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020, at St. Peter's Rehabilitation Center. Edwin was born on October 11, 1928, in Troy, the son of William Edwin and Johanna (O'Mack) Stenard. Edwin graduated from Siena College and became an accountant for Mobil, New York State, Blue Cross and finaly retired from Samaritan Hospital. Ed and his wife loved to travel and he was a voracious reader often times getting up arly to read before work. Beloved husband of over 60 years to Angeline J. Stenard, whom he married in 1959; and devoted father of Mark Stenard. He was predeceased by his son Michael Stenard; and brother Joseph Stenard. Friends and family are invited to his calling hours on Friday from 9-10:30 a.m. at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer and then to a funeral Mass of Christian Death and Burial which will be celebrated in the Church of St. Mary in Clinton Heights at 11 a.m. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Troy. Donations may be made in Edwins name to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204.
Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edwin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now