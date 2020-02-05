|
Stenard, Edwin W. RENSSELAER Edwin W. Stenard, 91 of Rensselaer, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020, at St. Peter's Rehabilitation Center. Edwin was born on October 11, 1928, in Troy, the son of William Edwin and Johanna (O'Mack) Stenard. Edwin graduated from Siena College and became an accountant for Mobil, New York State, Blue Cross and finaly retired from Samaritan Hospital. Ed and his wife loved to travel and he was a voracious reader often times getting up arly to read before work. Beloved husband of over 60 years to Angeline J. Stenard, whom he married in 1959; and devoted father of Mark Stenard. He was predeceased by his son Michael Stenard; and brother Joseph Stenard. Friends and family are invited to his calling hours on Friday from 9-10:30 a.m. at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer and then to a funeral Mass of Christian Death and Burial which will be celebrated in the Church of St. Mary in Clinton Heights at 11 a.m. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Troy. Donations may be made in Edwins name to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204.
Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020