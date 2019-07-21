Daigle, Edythe A. AVERILL PARK Edythe A. Daigle born on July 20, 1929, entered into eternal peace on July 16, 2019, at the age of 89. She joins her husband, Vincent; and two sons, Michael and Dan. Edythe was born and raised in South Berwick, Maine. She and her husband and son moved to New York in the late 1950's. During her life, Edythe enjoyed revisiting Maine, spending time with friends, attending Sand Lake Baptist Church, crocheting, reading, and as anyone who knew her... her cat, but above all time with her family. Edythe is survived by her daughter Diane (Jeff) Dunworth; daughter-in-law Sylvia Daigle; grandchildren, Tory Dunworth, Stacy (Kendrick) Monroe, Tyler (Bri) Dunworth, Tanner Dunworth, Trevor Dunworth, Laura Daigle, and Michael Daigle; as well as great-grandchildren, Mackenna and Nicholas Monroe and Theodore Dunworth (arriving soon). Thanks go out to Dr. Lisa Thorn, Rosewood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, and Albany Medical Center. In honoring Edythe's wishes, there will be no services.A memorial picnic will be scheduled at a later date. Anyone interested is welcome. Contact a family member regarding details.



