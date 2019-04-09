Piacente, Effie I. WATERFORD Effie I. Piacente, 87 of Hudson River Road passed away peacefully Saturday, April 6, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Born in Troy she was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Irene VanHoesen Hancox. She was a 1949 graduate of Waterford High School. Effie was employed for 26 years at Waterford Halfmoon High School and retired in 1995. In her earlier years she was employed at White Motor Co. in Albany and then International Harvester. She was a member of the Cohoes-Waterford Lodge of Elks and United Commercial Travelers UCT. She was a member of the 1st United Church of Waterford and served as an Elder at the church. Effie enjoyed exercising and belonged to Curves. She was a former Girl Scout Leader, volunteer with the Waterford Youth Council and worker at the polls on Election Day. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and traveling. She is survived by her loving husband John A. Piacente. The couple would have celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary on May 18. Also surviving are her devoted children, J. Thomas Piacente (Grace Armao) of Waterford, Jackie Dalton (Ron Luchetti) of Fairport, Kenneth C. Piacente (Robin) of Mechanicville, Joyce Rentz (David Cicchinelli) of Troy and Janice Formosa (James) of Waterford. She is the dear friend of Jeanne Lobravico and Mary Jane Rooney of Waterford. She is predeceased by her brother Harold Hancox and his wife Edna. 14 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be Friday at 10 a.m. at the 1st United Church, 3rd and Division St., Waterford. Interment will be in Memory Gardens, Colonie. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with her family at the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St., (Rte.32), Waterford on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the , 4 Atrium Drive, Suite 100 Albany, NY 12205, Community Hospice, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 or Pink Ribbon Riders, 5420 Beckley Rd., Suite 334, Battle Creek, MI 49015 ATTN: Patient Assistance Program. Special thanks are extended to Nicole, Angel, Colleen and Mike from Community Hospice. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary