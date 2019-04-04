Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Ahl, Eileen COLONIE Eileen Hernandez Ahl, age 93, was born into eternal life on Monday, April 1, 2019, at The Eddy Village Green, Cohoes with her loving family by her side. Born in Albany, she had been a lifelong area resident. Eileen was a devoted homemaker. She and her husband Gordon owned and operated Ahl's Farm and Greenhouses for many years. Eileen was a communicant of St. Michael's Episcopal Church in Colonie where she was a member of the Altar guild. Daughter of the late Herman and Mildred Weiler Hernandez. Beloved wife of 64 years to the late Gordon P. Ahl; sister of the late Mildred Bober; and sister-in-law of the late Edward Bober, the late Henrietta and Thomas Oldham. She was the loving mother of Gordon (Judy) Ahl Jr., Richard (Linda) Ahl, Robert (Judy) Ahl, and Susan (Kenneth) Plaske. She was the adored grandmother of Peter (Effie) Ahl, Jeremy Ahl, David Ahl, Richard (Wendy) Ahl Jr., Jason (Christa) Ahl, Melissa (Aaren) Lonks, Michael (Maureen) Ahl, Ryan (Angela) Ahl, Kaitlin Ahl, Stephen (Mackenzie) Plaske, Kimberly (Dave) Laurenzo, Laura Plaske, Sean Plaske and Alyssa Plaske. She is also survived by her 14 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Eileen's family wish to extend it's sincere and heartfelt thanks to the staff of The Eddy Village Green for their many acts of kindness. Calling hours will be held on Friday, April 5, from 4 to 7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, April 6, at 10 a.m. in St. Michael's Church, 49 Killean Park, Colonie. Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Michael's Episcopal Church in Colonie. To leave a special message for the family online, visit







Ahl, Eileen COLONIE Eileen Hernandez Ahl, age 93, was born into eternal life on Monday, April 1, 2019, at The Eddy Village Green, Cohoes with her loving family by her side. Born in Albany, she had been a lifelong area resident. Eileen was a devoted homemaker. She and her husband Gordon owned and operated Ahl's Farm and Greenhouses for many years. Eileen was a communicant of St. Michael's Episcopal Church in Colonie where she was a member of the Altar guild. Daughter of the late Herman and Mildred Weiler Hernandez. Beloved wife of 64 years to the late Gordon P. Ahl; sister of the late Mildred Bober; and sister-in-law of the late Edward Bober, the late Henrietta and Thomas Oldham. She was the loving mother of Gordon (Judy) Ahl Jr., Richard (Linda) Ahl, Robert (Judy) Ahl, and Susan (Kenneth) Plaske. She was the adored grandmother of Peter (Effie) Ahl, Jeremy Ahl, David Ahl, Richard (Wendy) Ahl Jr., Jason (Christa) Ahl, Melissa (Aaren) Lonks, Michael (Maureen) Ahl, Ryan (Angela) Ahl, Kaitlin Ahl, Stephen (Mackenzie) Plaske, Kimberly (Dave) Laurenzo, Laura Plaske, Sean Plaske and Alyssa Plaske. She is also survived by her 14 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Eileen's family wish to extend it's sincere and heartfelt thanks to the staff of The Eddy Village Green for their many acts of kindness. Calling hours will be held on Friday, April 5, from 4 to 7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, April 6, at 10 a.m. in St. Michael's Church, 49 Killean Park, Colonie. Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Michael's Episcopal Church in Colonie. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com Funeral Home New Comer Cremations & Funerals

343 New Karner Rd

Colonie , NY 12205

(518) 456-4442 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close