Eileen B. Olejnik
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eileen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Olejnik, Eileen B. NORTH GREENBUSH Eileen B. Olejnik, 62, died Sunday, May 24, 2020. She joined her mother in heaven exactly 37 years after her mother's passing. She was the daughter of the late Thomas and Mary Catherine (Marie) Phelan Bulman; and wife of the late John Olejnik. Eileen was born during the snowstorm of 1958, the ambulance driver that escorted her to the hospital that night became her father-in-law many years later. An Albany native, she graduated from Guilderland High School and Hudson Valley Community College. Eileen worked for N.Y.S. D.C.J.S. for more than 25 years before her retirement. Eileen will be remembered as a caring L.P.N. for the elderly population. She enjoyed cooking meals for the many senior citizens that she befriended. Eileen often drove them to church, grocery stores and doctor's appointments. She kept track of their medical needs and was a huge advocate for them. She was a communicant of St. Michael the Archangel. Eileen was active in several senior citizens bowling and bocce ball leagues. She enjoyed caring for her dogs Webster and Cameo. Eileen is survived by her siblings, Susan Bulman of North Greenbush, Barbara (Ron) Storms of Scotia, Tom (Karen) Bulman of Schenectady and Regina (Terry) Brown of Latham. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Laurene (Charles) Arsenault, Marybeth (Thomas) Nolan, and Meg (Art) Wright; and many nieces and nephews. Eileen was predeceased by her sisters, Joan Raymond and Patricia Bulman. All services for Eileen will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Eileen's name may be made to St. Michael the Archangel Food Pantry, 175 Williams Rd., Troy, NY, 12180.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home
1700 Washington Ave
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 286-3400
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved