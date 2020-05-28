Olejnik, Eileen B. NORTH GREENBUSH Eileen B. Olejnik, 62, died Sunday, May 24, 2020. She joined her mother in heaven exactly 37 years after her mother's passing. She was the daughter of the late Thomas and Mary Catherine (Marie) Phelan Bulman; and wife of the late John Olejnik. Eileen was born during the snowstorm of 1958, the ambulance driver that escorted her to the hospital that night became her father-in-law many years later. An Albany native, she graduated from Guilderland High School and Hudson Valley Community College. Eileen worked for N.Y.S. D.C.J.S. for more than 25 years before her retirement. Eileen will be remembered as a caring L.P.N. for the elderly population. She enjoyed cooking meals for the many senior citizens that she befriended. Eileen often drove them to church, grocery stores and doctor's appointments. She kept track of their medical needs and was a huge advocate for them. She was a communicant of St. Michael the Archangel. Eileen was active in several senior citizens bowling and bocce ball leagues. She enjoyed caring for her dogs Webster and Cameo. Eileen is survived by her siblings, Susan Bulman of North Greenbush, Barbara (Ron) Storms of Scotia, Tom (Karen) Bulman of Schenectady and Regina (Terry) Brown of Latham. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Laurene (Charles) Arsenault, Marybeth (Thomas) Nolan, and Meg (Art) Wright; and many nieces and nephews. Eileen was predeceased by her sisters, Joan Raymond and Patricia Bulman. All services for Eileen will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Eileen's name may be made to St. Michael the Archangel Food Pantry, 175 Williams Rd., Troy, NY, 12180.